Barrasso Calls for Biden BLM Nominee to Be Disqualified

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), the lead Republican on the Senate Energy Committee, is calling for President Biden's nominee to head the Bureau of Land Management to be disqualified.

Biden nominated longtime radical environmental and Democrat activist Tracy Stone-Manning from Montana to head up the BLM.

Last week, there were multiple reasons to oppose Stone-Mannings nomination: she's a radical Left wing activist for one, and she faced serious ethics questions from her time as a senior staffer to Senator Jon Tester (D-MT).

But now she is also facing serious questions, that she is refusing to answer, concerning her involvement with the eco-terrorist group EarthFirst! and tree spiking, as we previously reported. On top of that news, Senator Barrasso is calling for her to be disqualified from serving as the head of the BLM:

Barrasso, of Wyoming, said after seeing the documents in the case that Stone-Manning's participation should disqualify her from heading the Bureau of Land Management, which regulates grazing, energy drilling, logging and other activities across 245 million acres (100 million hectares) primarily in the West.

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) is supporting her nomination, the last we heard at least. Montana's Republican Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), meanwhile, has raised concerns over the ethics questions facing Tracy Stone-Manning:

Senator Daines asked Ms. Stone-Manning questions about her record and her views on policies that will impact the Montana way of life, like reauthorization of the Keystone XL pipeline. The Senator has concerns with something raised by another senator at the hearing on an ethics issue about Ms. Stone-Manning receiving a heavily discounted personal loan while serving as a congressional staffer. He believes before we can move forward with consideration of Ms. Stone-Manning’s nomination, we need clarity on terms and circumstances.

