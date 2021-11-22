Best Christmas Gifts Ever? This is What Montanans Had to Say.

The Holiday season is upon us and I for one couldn't be more excited.

The music, the decorations, the lights, all of it just makes me happy. We've talked about my love for Christmas and how I geek out over the whole thing, it's definitely my favorite time of year. My wife asked me why I love Christmas so much and after I gave it some serious thought, the reason is really pretty simple...I love the presents.

Even as an adult, I'm all about the gifts. There is just something about opening up gifts that makes me happy. Now, in fairness, I enjoy giving gifts as well, but getting them seems to be way more fun.

As a kid that grew up in the late '70s and through the '80s, I feel like that was the best generation of toys. Tonka Trucks, Legos, Star Wars, G.I. Joe, He-Man, Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Super Mario??...are you kidding me? That's the Golden Age right there!

Photo by Ryan Quintal on Unsplash

adempercem

So what did Montanans say was the best Christmas present ever? We have a few of their responses, so check out some of the answers below:

"a saddle"

"Giant crayon box with sharpener and jumbo coloring books"

"Barbie Fold and Funhouse"

"A stuffed Santa from my Brother"

"Dirt Bike"

"It’s funny…. I don’t really remember any of the gifts…. I sat there trying to come up with an answer …. But, I just can’t remember the toys. But, I sure do remember the feelings, the family, the coziness, the food, the smells, and the love…. But, I can’t remember the toys."

"Probably our N64!"

"I remember a troll house and a troll car my sister and I played with a lot but our mom made every Christmas magical and special"

"Speak and Spell"

"Cassette tape player"

"Henry 22"

"a puppy dog"

"My huffy sigma bike. I still have it."

"An electric racecar track. Dad had it mounted on a plywood base and we played for hours."

"Light Brite!"

"Cabbage Patch Kid"

"Atari 2600"

"My Lionel Train"

"Handmade wooden barbie house from my dad"

I love reading all of the answers and I love all of the joy that these brought to the people that received them.

Life goes pretty quick and before you know it, you are thinking back to years past and remembering all the fun that was had. Maybe it was a toy or maybe it was time spent with friends and family, whatever it was, I hope that you continue to make special holiday memories this year.

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

artisteer

Happy Holidays my friends.

SEE: 30 Toys That Defined the '70s

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys