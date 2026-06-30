If you're a Montana State Bobcats fan, here's an event you'll want to get on your calendar. The Billings Chapter of the Bobcat Quarterback Club is bringing back its annual Bobcat Meet & Greet on Wednesday, July 15, giving fans a chance to spend an evening with MSU coaches and student-athletes while helping support Bobcat athletics.

The 4th Annual Bobcat Meet & Greet runs from 5 PM to 9 PM at Swift River Ranch (4313 Duck Creek Road), with dinner served at 6 PM. Tickets are $100 per person and include a meal catered by Montana Outlaw BBQ.

Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images (2) Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images (2)

Autographs, memorabilia, and so much more.

The evening promises plenty of opportunities to interact with some of your favorite Bobcats, including a player Q&A, autographs, photo opportunities, and more. Organizers say several football and women's basketball players are expected to attend, along with members of the coaching staff.

Expected football players at the event include:

Caden and Taco Dowler

Neil Daily

Braden Zimmer

Hunter Sharbano

Bryce Grebe

Justin Lamson

Many more!

Expected MSU Women's Basketball players at the event include:

Taylee Chirrick

Addison Harris

Teagan Erickson

Issy Bunyan

Kadynce Couture

Many more!

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Best of all, every dollar raised stays in Bobcat country.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Montana State Football Excellence Fund and the Women's Basketball Excellence Fund, helping provide additional resources for student-athletes and their programs.

In addition to meeting players and coaches, attendees can bid on unique Bobcat memorabilia and experiences during a live auction and silent auction, making it a fun night whether you're looking for a one-of-a-kind collectible or want to support MSU athletics.

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Tickets are available now through the event's online registration page. If you're a die-hard Bobcat fan, this should be a great excuse to spend an evening talking football and Women's basketball, meeting the teams, and supporting the future of Montana State athletics.

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