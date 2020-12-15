Survey Says Montanans Down More Alcohol Over the Holidays

In 2018 Montana ranked 4th in USA Today's the Drunkest States report. Therefore, it's no surprise that when it comes to the holidays Montanans have a drink in hand. But how often are Montanans drinking this Christmas?

An alcohol addiction rehabilitation resource, Addiction-Treatment.com, conducted a new survey of over 3,000 legal drinkers. They found the following:

The average Montanan drinks for 4 days in a row over the holidays

42% of surveyors say drinking is part of Christmas traditions

1 in 3 give alcohol as gifts for Christmas

25% spike their morning coffee during the holidays

So how does Montana compare to other states? Idaho and Washington drink for six days in a row. This is the longest time for any state. Our neighboring states drink more at five days consecutively for Wyoming and North Dakota. South Dakota ranks even with us with four days of continuous drinking.

I'll admit that when it comes to Christmas time there are quite a few drinks that are traditional. I can't remember celebrating a Christmas in Montana without being offered a Tom & Jerry, which is an alternative to eggnog with brandy and rum that is served hot. It seems I am not alone with nearly half of surveyors also consider drinking at Christmas to be a family tradition.

In a year of extra challenges, increased stress, and anxiety levels Christmas could be a more challenging time of year and a licensed advanced alcohol and drug counselor said Brittney Morse stated