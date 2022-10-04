The Gooey Goodness of Cinnamon Rolls: These are Billings’ Best

It is one of the best food items ever created in my opinion, and with today being National Cinnamon Roll Day, it makes me want one of the sweet, warm, and absolutely wonderful baked goods even more. Cinnamon rolls have been around for a long time, thought to have originated in Sweden, but gained popularity in the United States in the South. Billings loves them too; which is why there are some excellent places to get cinnamon rolls in the Magic City. These are your favorites from Facebook comments.

Stella's Kitchen and Bakery

Offering breakfast and lunch in Billings for the better part of 40 years, Stella's in downtown Billings has some of the largest cinnamon rolls I've ever seen, and they make them fresh every day. It's also the most commented place for cinnamon rolls on our Facebook page, so you must like it too.

Red Rooster Cafe

I'll admit, I've never been to the Red Rooster Cafe, so I can't judge their cinnamon rolls. But, second to Stella's, this locally owned restaurant had quite the number of comments as well. You can find them on Broadwater Avenue open Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Miss GiGi's Sweets

Miss GiGi's Sweets has excellent options, but they also serve excellent turnovers, donuts, and hand pies. They've also expanded to Grand Avenue in the same place as Fancy Sushi and Trade Mark Video Games. You've got to get there quick though, they close at 2 p.m.

Great Harvest Bread Company

Cinnamon rolls aren't the only thing you'll find at the Great Harvest Bread Company. You'll find quite the selection of baked goods from cookies, muffins, scones, and of course bread. There are two locations in Billings, so there's one closer to you than the other. Give them a try.

Hopefully, you'll find a great cinnamon roll that you can enjoy during National Cinnamon Roll Day. Did I miss any on this list? Please let us know on Facebook.

