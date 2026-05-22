If you’ve ever driven through Great Falls or Helena and thought, “Wait… THEY get a Chili’s?” you’re not alone. Because somehow, despite being Montana’s biggest city, Billings still does not have one. We get two Applebees... but can't have one Chili's? Why?

Chili's has well over 1,000 locations worldwide, including restaurants in places like Laramie, WY, which has a population roughly the size of Billings Heights. No disrespect to Laramie... But if they can support a Chili’s, Billings absolutely can.

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Fans love the Triple Dipper. Credit Chili's Fans love the Triple Dipper. Credit Chili's loading...

This city loves chain restaurants.

Every time a new national brand shows up in B-Town, the parking lots are packed. Lines were out the door for weeks when Wingstop came to town.

Cheba Hut's recent debut in Shiloh Crossing was insane. Despite cries of "support local!," the Magic City seems to adore chain restaurants.

Chili's in Laramie, WY. Credit Google Maps Chili's in Laramie, WY. Credit Google Maps loading...

A Billings Chili’s would surely thrive.

Half the city would pretend they’re “too good” for Chili’s… right before posting a photo of their Triple Dipper and a Presidente Margarita on Facebook 48 hours later.

Credit Chili's Credit Chili's loading...

The chain has exploded in popularity again over the last couple of years, thanks to affordable combo meals and social media hype around some of their menu items. Plus, people are realizing they can sit down and eat at Chili's for about the same price as fast food.

Credit Mya Lewis, TSM Credit Mya Lewis, TSM loading...

People love Chili’s because it knows exactly what it is.

The unpretentious chain doesn't pretend to be something it's not. Chili’s gives you decent-for-the-price burgers, sizzling fajitas, ribs, molten lava cake, giant baskets of chips and salsa, and frozen margaritas the size of a mini-keg.

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Their menu is made for people who can't decide what to eat. One person wants burgers. Somebody wants chicken tenders. Mom wants ribs. Somebody’s kid only eats fries. Chili’s has something for everybody.

Even Great Falls has a Chili's. Credit Google Maps Even Great Falls has a Chili's. Credit Google Maps loading...

Billings is exactly the kind of market Chili’s should want.

Strong blue-collar base. Growing population. Regional shopping hub. Endless hotel traffic near the interstate. Plus, we’ve already proven we’ll support chain restaurants as long as they serve large portions and ranch dressing.

Give us the neon peppers! Give us the sizzling fajita plates! Bring on the aggressively cheerful decor and the endless chips and salsa. The people of Billings are ready! And if Great Falls and Helena get to have one, we should, too.

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