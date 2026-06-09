Oh man, do I enjoy a good milkshake! They're such a summertime thing, and that combo of frosty cream, sugar, and flavorings is irresistible. My favorite milkshake flavor is strawberry, and if they can make it into a malt, even better.

Someone recently posted a question on the local Billings busybody Facebook page, asking about who has the best milkshakes and French fries in town. This combo is so good. An order of salty, crisp fries with a large, thick milkshake is a calorie bomb that hits all the right notes.

Of course, I dug through the Comment section and wasn't surprised by the top recommendations for milkshakes and fries in Billings. Listed below are your best options.

Read More: Billings Strawberry Festival 2026 - Times, Food & Parking

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Burger Dive - Two Locations

At this point, is it fair to say the Burger Dive is world-famous? The award-winning burgers are phenomenal, but the Dive's milkshakes are delightful too.

Made with Wilcoxins ice cream, you'll find classics like chocolate and vanilla, but also some creative flavor options like the Flaming Smore's shake, Roasted Garlic Salted Caramel, Twinkies or Ding Dongs, and many more.

The Burger Dive also has some of the best fries in town; they're freshly hand-cut, peels on, and double-fried. You can kick them up a notch with garlic parm or Cajun seasoning.

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Mooyah - King Avenue West

Another of my favorite burger places, Mooyah has darn near perfect fries. They're freshly hand-cut, with large portions, and just the right amount of salt. They have a sign behind the counter that shows where the big bags of potatoes are sourced from, which is a nice touch.

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Mooyah milkshakes are thick and satisfying, too. They have fewer options than Burger Dive, with the usual classic flavors and a handful of specialty shakes, such as the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and the Cookie Dough shake.

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Five Guys - Shiloh Crossing

Several people recommended Five Guys in the Comments section, and I agree, they do have fantastic fries and milkshakes. Like the other restaurants mentioned in this story, Five Guys has hand-cut fries, and they don't skimp on portion size.

Five Guys milkshakes all begin with "hand-spun" vanilla ice cream, and you can choose from a variety of mix-ins, such as Oregon-grown Marion blackberries (limited time), Reese's cups, coffee, salted caramel, etc.

Photo by Victor Rutka on Unsplash Photo by Victor Rutka on Unsplash

Honorable Mention

Red Robin, Fuddruckers, and King's Hat received several nods for their milkshakes. And folks recommended Bigfoot Burger in Joliet for great fries and milkshakes. It's definitely on my list of places to visit this summer.

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