POLL: What’s the Best Country Song About Being Thankful?

The days around Thanksgiving are a good time of the year for each of us to reflect about what we're most thankful for in our lives.

Country music's values of faith, family and country fit right into that, and some of country's greatest artists, from Travis Tritt and Willie Nelson to Martina McBride and Jason Aldean, have recorded songs about being thankful for the blessings they have.

