BFD Responds to Ammonia Leak Reported at Ice Arena in Billings
Residents were asked to avoid the area around the Centennial Ice Arena on Thursday evening (7/21) after a report of a chemical leak.
In the post on social media from the Billings Fire Department at 7:39 pm Thursday, crews responded to the Ice Arena at 427 Bench Blvd. for an ammonia leak.
Multiple engine companies from the Billings FD were on the scene of the suspected leak, along with the Billings Hazmat team, according to the post on @BillingsFire via Twitter.
At nearly the same time as the reported ammonia leak at the ice arena, Billings Fire reported a structure fire on the south side. In the post on Twitter, BFD said firefighters were responding to the 200 block of South 37th Street.
No further details about the structure fire or the ammonia leak at the ice area were available when this article was published.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
