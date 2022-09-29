BREAKING: Firefighters Responding to Fire in Billings Heights

BREAKING: Firefighters Responding to Fire in Billings Heights

Credit: Google Maps

According to a tweet from the Billings Fire Department, firefighters are currently responding to a structure fire in the Heights.

Photos of the area affected by the blaze are posted below, but there is no indication of where the blaze is or the status of any people in or around the structure.

Credit: Google Maps
loading...
Credit: Google Maps
loading...

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

