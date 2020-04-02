Billings Companies Team Up for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are now on sale (4/2). Each $100 ticket purchased gives you a 1 in 6,800 chance to win a home valued at approximately $275,000. This year, instead of building a home from the ground up, they're tearing an existing house down to the studs and transferring it into a beautiful "new" home. It's centrally located at 2128 Hewitt Drive and when completed the 2,100 sq. ft home will include 4 bedrooms and 3 baths along with that "new house" smell.

EARLY BIRD INCENTIVE: If you buy your ticket(s) today before midnight on 5/1 and you'll get into the bonus prize drawing for the $10,000 Visa gift card and a new Polaris ATV. Nice!

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Billings would be impossible without the generous help of these major sponsors: Classic Design Homes, Stockman Bank, Yellowstone Polaris and Townsquare Media. Doug Wild, the general contractor with Classic Design Homes said that all the sub-contractors are donating time and materials needed to make the home remodel a reality.

