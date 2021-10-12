New Billings Home Given Away Thursday, You Can Still Win It

The drawing for a half-a-million home on the west end of Billings is coming up this Thursday (10/14) and you still have a chance to win it.

It's the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and this new construction from Classic Design Homes in the Legacy West subdivision will have a new owner come 6 pm Thursday evening.

Less than 100 of the 6,800 total raffle tickets remain for the dream home giveaway when someone will win this 4 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath home. The $100 St. Jude Dream Home raffle ticket can reserved for $100 by clicking HERE.

To reserve your ticket via phone, call 1-800-592-1621 and use your Mastercard or Visa debit card.

Drawing for the St. Jude Dream Home will be carried live on KULR-TV this Thursday at 6 pm MDT. Bonus prizes including the Polaris RZR, and the 10,000 Conlins Furniture shopping spree will also be drawn for this Thursday.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay

