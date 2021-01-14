Daines: 2nd Round of PPP Funds Now Available

Many Montana businesses are still struggling from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 shutdowns from last Spring, and many are still suffering under restrictions that remain in place. Now that another COVID-19 relief package was signed into law by President Trump, another round of Paycheck Protection Program funds are now available.

DAINES: This PPP funding is critical for Montana small businesses who have been hit hard due to the pandemic. This funding will help keep Montana small businesses open and their workers employed. I’m glad I was able to help secure it.

Senator Daines said the funding became available starting January 13th. According to a press release from his office, "At first only community financial institutions, including banks and credit unions that lend in low-income communities, will be able to initiate PPP loan applications. The program will reopen to all participating lenders shortly thereafter."

A borrower is generally eligible for a Second Draw PPP Loan if the borrower:

Previously received a First Draw PPP Loan and will or has used the full amount only for authorized uses;

Has no more than 300 employees; and

Can demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.

Click here for more information, or to apply. Additional help may also be available through the Small Business Administration.

In his final blog post wrapping up 2020, Stockman Bank CEO Bill Coffee highlighted local bankers' efforts to quickly distribute the aid to Montana businesses: