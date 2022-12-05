Cat Country 102.9 & St. Jude Team Up For Country Cares Radiothon

For 2022, Cat Country 102.9 & Townsquare Media Billings have once more partnered with St. Jude for their Country Cares Radiothon! We won't stop until no child dies from cancer. And for two days, we will be supporting the kids and families fighting cancer with our Cat Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon!

This Thursday and Friday, December 8th and 9th join Cat Country by becoming a St. Jude Partner in Hope for $19 a month! You'll receive this year's "This Shirt Saves Lives" t-shirt! #ThisShirtSavesLives

Join your favorite country artists in the #MusicGives campaign to stop cancer and support St. Jude kids. Give monthly and get your shirt now at musicgives.org.

Many of us couldn't imagine having a child with cancer or other life-threatening diseases, but this is a reality for many families. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® ensures that these families get the care--all of the care--they need.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food--because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

St. Jude treats children from all 50 States and around the world. Recently, they have helped six families in Montana.

Because a majority of St. Jude funding comes from generous donors, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most--saving kids regardless of their financial situation.

When you support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, you’re helping an organization that has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent. But together with St. Jude, Cat Country 102.9 won’t stop fighting until NO child dies from cancer.

Here's How You Can Help:

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 8th & 9th, 2022, become a monthly donor by pledging just $19 a month to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer. Put your gift on a debit or credit card and you'll get that awesome new This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt.

CALL: 1-800-372-4999 to give

ONLINE: Make your donation anytime by CLICKING HERE.