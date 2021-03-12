Give Curling a Try at Upcoming Billings Event

One of the more curious sports in the Olympics is curling. Watching the four-person teams furiously sweep their odd little brooms and a weird, oversized "puck" is entertaining (and somewhat puzzling) for many viewers. Similar to shuffleboard, the sport is said to be one of the oldest team sports in the world, according to the World Curling Federation, and has been played in various forms since the 16th century!

Popularized in Scotland, curling became an Olympic sport in 1924 and is called the "roarin' game" due to the sound the heavy, granite stone makes as it slides down the pebbled ice. Canadian teams have frequently done well curling at the Olympics and finesse and technique seem to play a bigger role in success instead of outright strength. Think body-types more like bowlers, instead of swimmers.

Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

I've always thought curling looked pretty fun and it seems right up my alley, with little physical exertion required to participate. So I was excited when I spotted this flyer tacked on a board in downtown Billings this week. GoUnite Billings with the Billings Curling Club is hosting a "Curling, Comfort Food and Hot Spiced Wine" event on April 10 and 11 at Centennial Ice Arena. Fun!

GoUnite Billings is a group that organizes fun events around town. They say,

We bring people together who like to get out, try something new, meet new people, reconnect with old friends and really experience all Billings has to offer! So sit back, relax and enjoy our completely planned events!

You can join GoUnite Billings as a member or purchase individual tickets to their monthly events.

