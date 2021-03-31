Billings Doggy Daycare Under Fire for Alleged Abuse

UPDATE: 4/1/21

KULR8 is reporting that the person in question in the videos has been fired. For full details, including interviews with Isabell Quintana, the individual who posted the alleged abuse to Facebook, and the owners of the business, click here.

Additionally, KTVQ is reporting that Billings Animal Control is investigating the abuse allegations. For full details, click here.

Original Story

A popular Billings pet daycare facility is drawing attention today (3/31) after a video was shared on Facebook by someone who states they are a former employee of Big Sky Pet Resort. The video shows a person abusing dogs in three different situations. In one clip, the person appears to hit a dog repeatedly with an openhand. In another, a dog is dragged by its collar, and in the third clip, it appears a dog is kicked while being led into a gate.

The post is available by clicking here. Please be advised, the video is upsetting.

According to their website, Big Sky Pet Resort operates two locations in Billings, one at 1749 Grand and another 2922 Millennium Circle. We left messages at the phone numbers listed for both locations and did not immediately receive a response. Until today, the company had a 3.5 star average review (out of four) on Yelp. A flood of negative reviews are now appearing since the post of the disturbing video. As of this article, the Big Sky Pet Resort Facebook page isn't available.

Additionally, a local business with a similar name posted a clarification on their social media account, noting they are a veterinary clinic, not a boarding facility.

During the Trump administration, the President passed legislation making animal abuse a federal crime: the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act. Penalties can include fines and prison time up to seven years.

This is a developing story and we'll provide updates as more information becomes available.