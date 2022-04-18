Cuteness Overload: The 20 Cutest Puppies Submitted By You
On the 23rd of March, we reached out to you on social media on National Puppy Day and asked you to submit photos of your cute canines. You did not disappoint, and we received many submissions. We had over 800 photos, but here are the 20 cutest in no particular order.
The 20 Cutest Puppies Submitted by Cat Country Fans
