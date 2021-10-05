Costumes, Putts and Good Times. Billings’ Halloween Pub Golf 2021

Townsquare Media, Billings is hosting our annual Halloween Pub Golf Classic on Saturday, Oct 23rd. The fun kicks off with opening ceremonies starting at 10:30 am at Casino 8. If you've never participated in Halloween Pub Golf, OMG... you are in for a treat.

Credit: Karen Gallegher

It's miniature golf + a pub crawl + costumes.

I get it, not everyone enjoys playing real golf. It can be a pretty frustrating game. However, just about everyone can play putt-putt golf. Very little actual golf skill is required and the main thing you should bring to the Halloween Pub Golf Classic is a fun attitude.

Photo: Johnny Vincent

Compete for cash and prizes.

Teams of five (one must be a designated sober driver) sink putts and drinks at nine fun bars around Billings. Cash prizes payouts: $300 for 1st, $200for 2nd, and $100 for 3rd place. There's an additional $150 cash for the best-dressed team, so go big on your costumes. It's just $25 per team to enter and you can SIGN UP HERE now.

Twisted Tea has hooked us up with some sweet bonus prizes, and there are hole-in-one prizes at each stop on the tour (usually a free shot or drink).

Photo: Johnny Vincent

It's a fun way to spend a Saturday and maybe you'll win cash!

The 2021 Halloween Pub Golf Classic locations this year are Casino 8, Tiny's Tavern, The Reno Club, VFW Post #1638, High Horse Saloon & Eatery, Just 1 More Bar & Casino, Shooters Sports Bar & Casino, and the Red Door Lounge. Teams play two holes at each bar with the final hole and award ceremony at the Red Door.

Register your 5-person team HERE.