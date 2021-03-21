Action Packed Billings Weekend, Fusion Fights to Pub Golf

Now that was an action-packed weekend in Billings, Montana. It was a busy Saturday for sure. We started things off with the big "St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic" miniature golf tournament that kicked off at 9 different bars on Saturday morning. But things really got kicking Saturday night as the mixed martial arts "Fusion Fights" got underway in Billings.

Man. You could feel the excitement just walking into the Metra for the mixed martial arts event. Great setup. Energetic crowd. And fighters ready to get in the ring. Several fighters from the Billings-based Grindhouse gym entered the octagon as clear home-crowd favorites, but it was also great to see fighters from all across Montana--Brockton, Lewistown, Great Falls, and elsewhere.

I recently started taking some boxing classes at the all-veterans Adaptive Performance Center and it was great to see some of the coaches in the house as well. (By the way- if you're a veteran in Billings, come down and join us one of these days.)

Credit Aaron Flint

Even though I was working the event since our company puts it on, I had a great time seeing all of the teams taking part in the Pub Golf tournament on Saturday. Our producer Travis Lee and I were posted up at The Squire Lounge for the event.

Check out more of the Pub Golf Classic team photos on the Facebook event page by clicking here. I have to say, I think the Dolly Parton, Travis Tritt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Kenny Chesney team had to be my favorite. It was also cool to see some of the families getting out and enjoying a mini-golf tournament together.

Credit Aaron Flint

Credit Aaron Flint