Billings Has a Problem With Jaywalking

I saw the story this morning where a jaywalker was hit on Central Avenue over the weekend and I'm surprised that this doesn't happen more often in Billings.

The jaywalkers going between the YMCA into the parking lot are harder to hit because they're all athletes and watching out for cars. How we haven't had multiple jaywalkers between the Albertson's and Holiday stores on 6th Avenue near 27th Street, I don't know.

I'm glad that the jaywalker was given a ticket. It helps send a message. That being said, I have to go jaywalk across Montana Avenue and get in my pickup.