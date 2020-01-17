A Heavy Week With Some Levity: Friday Fragments

Each Friday on this blog, I sit down and type out some details of my week. Some of which you might have heard and some from my personal life.

These past seven days have included a funeral of a lady who left us too soon, carrying a friend of mine into rehab, and the anniversary date of the passing of my brother. Sounds like a lot of laughs, doesn't it?

Meanwhile talking to a friend who also had a tough week burying his father, and I realize, at this age, weeks like this are going to happen.

Monday was the anniversary of my brothers passing. Thanks for taking time to read about him and for all of your kind words. Very touching.

We learned that the Billings School District spends 96% of its money on salaries and benefits. And they are going to most likely run another mill levy.

Now on a lighter note, this week there was simulator golf, Golden Tee Golf, and Playstation $ Golf (where putting is hard).

MC Hammer's "Can't Touch This" came from him having Cheeto's dust on his fingers. True story.

I discovered just this morning that Sheryl Crow and I will be spending an evening together at the Gorge in Washington in June.

Volkswagon manufactured 21,529,464 Beetles total. The 1971 Bug that my mom owned floated, much to her dismay. I learned to drive a stick in that car.

Paul was impressed that I knew some of the staff at Famous Dave's.

I gotta get packed. See you at 5 Monday morning. This Monday is "Rub It In Day." Hope you can stand us.