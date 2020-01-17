A Heavy Week With Some Levity: Friday Fragments
Each Friday on this blog, I sit down and type out some details of my week. Some of which you might have heard and some from my personal life.
- These past seven days have included a funeral of a lady who left us too soon, carrying a friend of mine into rehab, and the anniversary date of the passing of my brother. Sounds like a lot of laughs, doesn't it?
- Meanwhile talking to a friend who also had a tough week burying his father, and I realize, at this age, weeks like this are going to happen.
- Monday was the anniversary of my brothers passing. Thanks for taking time to read about him and for all of your kind words. Very touching.
- We learned that the Billings School District spends 96% of its money on salaries and benefits. And they are going to most likely run another mill levy.
- Now on a lighter note, this week there was simulator golf, Golden Tee Golf, and Playstation $ Golf (where putting is hard).
- MC Hammer's "Can't Touch This" came from him having Cheeto's dust on his fingers. True story.
- I discovered just this morning that Sheryl Crow and I will be spending an evening together at the Gorge in Washington in June.
- Volkswagon manufactured 21,529,464 Beetles total. The 1971 Bug that my mom owned floated, much to her dismay. I learned to drive a stick in that car.
- Paul was impressed that I knew some of the staff at Famous Dave's.
I gotta get packed. See you at 5 Monday morning. This Monday is "Rub It In Day." Hope you can stand us.