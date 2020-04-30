UPDATE: Billings PD Locate Vehicle Associated With Homicide

UPDATE 9:16 a.m. 5/1/20:

The Billings Police department have released an update via press release that the vehicle in question has been identified. From the release:

Shortly after 5 PM yesterday (4/30/20), the vehivle of interest was involved in a shooting in Butte, Montana. Law enforcement in Butte have detained a 21 year old maile from Billings in relation to their investigation.

Billings Police say the investigation is active and on-going.

Original Story

BPD's Investigations Division is asking for the public's help to find a truck that was associated with a homicide on April 26, according to a press release.

The vehicle of interest is a small, light-colored single cab pickup truck. It's considered a "vehicle of interest" in the homicide that occurred in the 100 block of 31st street last Sunday night (4/26).

Credit: Billings Police Department

Photos released by Billings Police also show a light-colored, medium to large size dog in the bed of the pickup.

Credit: Billings Police Department

Anyone with information should call the BPD Investigations Division 406-657-8473, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact crime stoppers tipline at 406-245-6660.