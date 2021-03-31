UPDATED: Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:31am

According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers of the BPD were "conducting follow up investigations" yesterday (April 1) into the shooting that occurred on March 30, 2021 in the 100 block of North 24th Street.

After a brief foot chase, officers arrested 36-year old Yousef Al-Suwailem on assault with a weapon charge. Billings Police say he was "taken into custody without further incident and is currently in custody at YCDF."

A shooting in downtown Billings late on Tuesday night (3/30) sent one man to the hospital, with another man still being sought by the Billings Police Department.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to the shooting at 11:47pm Tuesday in the 100 block of North 24th Street. The victim in the shooting is 37-year old male who had "non-life threatening injuries," and was transported to a Billings hospital, according to report.

Billings Police Sgt. Puckett reported via Twitter that the suspect in the shooting is a 36-year old male, and is currently "being sought by police." No other information about the description of the suspect was provided by Billings Police in the Twitter post.

An investigation by Billings PD is on-going, but there is "no danger to the public at this time," according to Sgt. Puckett via Twitter.

