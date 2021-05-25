Billings’ Pub Station Loading Up Great Concerts for Summer

After a disastrous concert season in 2020, the live music scene around Billings appears to be picking up momentum as bands and musicians get back on the road. Artists are trying to make up for a ton of lost concert dates last year and fans of live music seem thirsty for live shows. An estimated 7,100 people attended the recent Toby Keith concert at First Interstate Arena.

Big festivals and outdoors show are coming back too.

While some major artists are sitting out the festival circuit this year (Motley Crue/Def Leppard/Poison moved to 2022), in Montana the Red Ants Pants Festival, Rockin' the Rivers and Headwaters Country Jam are all back for 2021. The Pub Station is busy booking acts for the summer season too.

Here's an update of everything on the Pub's concert calendar, as of 5/25.

6/17 The Steel Woods

6/19 Cash'd Out (the premiere Johnny Cash show)

6/24 Koe Wetzel (sold out)

6/26 Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs

7/8 In the Whale

7/9 Jordan Davis

7/16 Charley Crockett

7/21 Pop Evil

7/22 Michigan Rattlers

7/24 Easton Corbin

7/26 Hinder

8/5 Diamond Rio

8/21 Monsters of Rock

8/22 Asleep at the Wheel

Some of these shows are previously announced, make-good dates. Others are new. You can find ticket info for all Pub Station shows HERE.

Get our free mobile app

If you're down for a road trip, consider heading to Missoula this summer for Sheryl Crow, August 31. It's sold out, but if you want tickets bad enough I'm sure you know how to find them. The Marshall Tucker Band will be at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater on July 18th and ZZ Top will hit the same stage on August 21 (also sold out).