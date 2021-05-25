Montana’s Red Ants Pants Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup
"Bringing good folks together to celebrate rural Montana" is part of the mission statement for the annual music fest in White Sulphur Springs, and today the concert lineup was unveiled.
According to their Facebook page, the Red Ants Pants Music Festival will be held July 22 through 25, and limited tickets will be available because "attendance is capped."
Here's the Main Stage lineup at the Red Ants Pants Music Festival 2021:
The Mavericks on Saturday, July 24 at 10pm
Suzy Bogguss on Saturday, July 24 at 6:30pm
The Steel Wheels on Saturday, July 24 at 4:30pm
The Taj Mahal Quartet on Sunday, July 25 at 4:30pm
The Red Ants Pants Music Festival was founded in 2011, and is part of the non-profit Red Ants Pants Foundation that is "dedicated to women’s leadership, working family farms and ranches, and rural communities."
This festival is 100% home grown and run by an incredibly dedicated crew of hardworking staff. We are joined every July by dozens of friends and family that round out our 90-strong festival staff. Throw in 250 festival volunteers and this makes for a lot of hard work to pull off a pretty fantastic celebration. -Red Ants Pants Music Festival
Weekend passes for the Red Ants Pants Music Festival are $155, with day passes available for $60, and a portion of the proceeds going to the Red Ants Pants Foundation, according to their Facebook page.
The 10th Annual Red Ants Pants Music Festival will also include Montana-made food, crafts and beer, according to their post. Agricultural and traditional skills demonstrations, kids activity tent and other activities planned through the weekend.
Get tickets for the Red Ants Pants Music Festival 2021
One-day and weekend tickets are on-sale now for the Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and are available by clicking HERE.
