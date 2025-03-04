Billings’ St Paddy’s Parade: Everything You Need to Know

Roughly 13% of Montanans are of Irish decent, but on St. Paddy's Day, that percentage seems to be a lot closer to 100%. Nearly everyone enjoys the revelry of the holiday, with its silly green shirts, goofy green glasses, and pints of frosty Guinness.

The 42nd annual Downtown Billings St. Paddy Day Celebration is a fun-filled event for all ages, with entertainers, live music, games, and so much more showcased by a huge parade that winds through downtown.

If you're new to the Billings area, here's everything you need to know about the event, which is held this year on Saturday, March 15, from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Read More: The St Paddy's Pub Golf Tournament Is Back, Billings!

The 2024 Billings St Paddy's Parade. Credit Michael Foth, TSM The 2024 Billings St. Paddy's Parade. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Get downtown early and pick your spot on the parade route.

Thousands of people will be lining the parade route, so you'll want to arrive downtown early to find a place to park. Several parking garages within a few blocks of the area might be your best bet, or you may have to walk a bit if you hope to find on-street parking.

Get our free mobile app

The parade kicks off at 11 AM and follows the standard downtown parade route, essentially circling four blocks along 2nd Ave N and 3rd Ave N between 27th St and 32nd St. Some folks bring lawn chairs, however, the most popular spots along the parade route are standing-room-only.

Credit Google/Billings DBA Credit Google/Billings DBA loading...

Dress for the weather.

Last year, the parade was a bit chilly; standing around for 45 minutes in the shade and wind had a bite. As of today, the extended forecast for March 15, 2025, is calling for partly cloudy skies with a high in the upper 40s.

The 2024 Billings St Paddy's Parade. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Billings St. Paddy's Parade. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Don't worry about bringing a bag for collecting candy.

All downtown Billings parade entries are not permitted to toss or hand out candy (or anything else, for that matter). If your kiddos really want some candy, pop into Brockel's Chocolates nearby.

The 2024 Billings St Paddy's Parade. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Billings St. Paddy's Parade. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Stick around for the Celtic Fair under Skypoint.

After the parade, the fun continues under Skypoint with live music, an Irish beer garden, a stein hoisting competition at Hooligans, family-friendly activities, and more. Activities wrap up at 3 pm.

Credit Canva Credit Canva loading...

Can I bring my dog to Billings' St. Paddy's Day Parade?

Technically, no. The Downtown Billings Association says:

Dogs and cats are not allowed within the footprint of organized public events, including, but not limited to, outdoor concerts, markets, shows, programs, exhibits, assemblies, festivals, carnivals, fairs, etc. Billings Montana City Code: Chapter 4, Article 4, Section 4-407.

That said, I saw several dogs at the parade last year, and I'm not sure how much this rule is enforced, nor what the penalties are if caught. I love my dogs dearly, but the event is very congested. All of the sights, sounds, and commotion could be a lot for your dog to handle. Please leave them at home.

Billings St Patrick's Day Parade 2024 Irish eyes were smiling in Downtown Billings. Here's our look at almost every entry at the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Gallery Credit: Michael Foth