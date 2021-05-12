Billings Restaurants That Are Gone But Need a Second Chance

I grew up in Great Falls which means that I love Taco Treat tacos, fluffy tacos from the El Comedor, pizza burgers from Boyd's Burger Master, and a large Howard's sausage and mushroom Pizza. Burger Master is gone, but I hit all the rest every time I go back.

And I was reminiscing with some of my Billings friends the other day about our favorite Billings restaurants that are gone.

Why doesn't somebody bring back Torres?! I love their food. Especially their enchiladas. I don't know the specifics, but you would probably have to buy the recipes and most likely buy a building. One located in a little more accessible location than their last one on the frontage road.

The Sandee's food truck has brought those recipes back, so we're covered there.

I always liked the sandwiches from Heroes. I realize that we have an overabundance of sub sandwich places now, but I like theirs.

We need some aspiring food truck owner to get a hold of the recipes for Lil Pizzas. I lived on those when I first got to town in 1988. And I couldn't find their recipe online. I don't want one that's "really close." I want the original, please. And food trucks seem to be where we are headed as a society.

I know that you can still get the pork chop sandwich at Fiddler's Green but I miss Pug Mahon's. I always liked the atmosphere there. I knew Mac, the owner. He had several gals who waited tables there for over twenty years.

And then we got into the discussion about why Billings doesn't have a Cheesecake Factory, T.G.I.Fridays, Hooters, or any of the chains restaurants that we don't have because we don't have the population to support them.

