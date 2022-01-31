Be a Couch Potato Tourist: The Best Montana Webcams

From mountain ranges to rivers to bird nests to snowmobilers, Montana webcams probably offer the PRETTIEST couch surfing visuals. Here are some of our favorite webcams from across the entire state of Montana:

YELLOWSTONE RIVER at Gardiner, MT: This webcam is provided by the fine folks at Montana Whitewater.

Get our free mobile app

GALLATIN RIVER in Gallatin Canyon (Karst): This is another Montana Whitewater webcam near their fly fishing office

BOZEMAN PASS between Bozeman and Livingston: This is a still camera that updates frequently and is SUPER handy to check during bad weather. It is one of many Montana Department of Transportation cameras that you'll find on the statewide map site.

Bozeman Pass MDT camera - evening Bozeman Pass MDT camera - evening loading...

The Missoula "Hellgate Osprey Cam" - Hellgate Canyon near Missoula: This is a famous classic in the world of wildlife webcams. The nest is still there although I have not caught any Ospreys nesting in a long while. The folks at Cornell Lab do have YouTube snippets of the greatest hits AND videos of other bird visitors. The live stream is still active.

West Yellowstone, MT - Rendezvous Ski Trail: This is a handy webcam if you want a quick, real-time look at the weather in West Yellowstone. It's also cool to catch cross-country skiers of all abilities on the trail.

Cooke City, Soda Butte Lodge: Although not a constant live stream, these frames are updated every 20 seconds or so. It's cool to see the weather in this snowmobiling mecca along with the machines cruising right down the street.

Cooke City - Soda Butte Lodge webcam Cooke City - Soda Butte Lodge webcam loading...

Livingston, MT - Absaroka Range: This live feed webcam is supplied by American Bank in Livingston. It's not terribly exciting, but it IS really beautiful. Great for when you just need a little Zen or a good sunset. You can almost gauge how windy it is by how much the camera wobbles.

Big Sky Resort On-Mountain Webcams: These are GEMS. Not only are there tons to choose from all on one page but they're really great quality. You can people watch like a creeper during the day or just check the real snowfall at one of their snow stakes.

Big Sky Resort webcam Big Sky Resort webcam loading...

Inside the Lobby of Gallatin County Courthouse, Bozeman, MT: One of the weirder options you have to people watch, this webcam is simply a livestream of the LOBBY of downtown Bozeman's courthouse. Like, you're literally going to see people waiting in line to renew their vehicle plates. Weird but we dig it.

Old Faithful Geyser, Yellowstone National Park: This National Park webcam is always a favorite, even if you've seen Old Faithful erupt many times. Plus, you often get wildlife and dorky tourists too. (BTW - there are many different webcams across Yellowstone.)