Billings Woman Embezzles Nearly $400K

Q2 reports that a woman admitted Monday she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from her Billings employer. Jennifer Thaw pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to four counts of wire fraud. There is no plea agreement in the case.

Thaw was the comptroller and office manager for J & S Recovery in July of 2017. Her responsibilities included managing accounts receivable and payable, bill payment and reconciliation of bank statements. Thaw had online access to her employer’s accounts, which allowed her to transfer money from one account to another. Thaw used the online service to transfer money from her employer to her own account located outside of Montana.

Thaw defrauded her employer of nearly four hundred thousand dollars. To conceal the theft, she didn’t record the transfers. Thaw is out on bond pending sentencing not yet scheduled.