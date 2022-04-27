Bites of Billings is 4/28, Help Take a Bite Out of Child Abuse

I'd wager my paycheck that just about everyone in Billings will eat something on Thursday, April 28th. A large percentage of us will probably eat or drink something from a restaurant. And since you're going to eat anyway... why not visit one of the seven awesome establishments that are participating in this year's Bites of Billings campaign?

It's a really easy way to help kids.

Bites of Billings is hosted by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings in conjunction with Childhood Abuse Month. All you have to do is order food or drink at any of the participating businesses listed below, and they'll donate a portion of Thursday's sales to the Family Tree Center, the Billings Exchange Clubs' child abuse prevention center.

Walker's Grill - 10% donation

Walker's isn't open for lunch, but if you're looking for superb food and drinks for dinner on Thursday, swing into Walker's. Their specialty cocktails are the bomb (try the Black Dagger!) and I really like their mussels appetizer.

Play Inn - 20% donation

Open from breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a full menu, you'll find good food and fair prices at the Play Inn on Main in the Heights. Notably, they're donating the most percentage of proceeds on Thursday, at a generous 20%.

Fuddruckers - 10% donation

Billings' home to the "Worlds Greatest Hamburgers" is proud to be involved with Bites of Billings this year. Order a thick, juicy, fully-customizable burger and help fight child abuse in the Billings area by stopping by Fuddruckers on Thursday. Don't forget a milkshake or piece of pie.

Bin 119 - 10% donation

Bin 119 has been serving charcuterie before everybody knew what a charcuterie board was, and their lunch and dinner menu offers some great options. Try the honey-roasted pork belly or the crab cakes with coconut curry sauce tapas. Delish.

Big Sky Coffee Roasters - 15% donation

Start your morning Thursday with a fresh cup of brew from Big Sky Coffee Roasters on Grand Avenue. They're graciously donating 15 cents of every dollar spent on Thursday to the Family Tree Center.

Bull Mountain Grille - 10% donation

At the eastern edge of Billings Heights, Bull Mountain Grill is a neighborhood favorite for burgers, steaks, soups, and more. Great food, run by great people. Drop by on Thursday for lunch or dinner and help out this worthy cause.

Well Pared (West End location) - 10% donation

Looking for guilt-free lunch options? Try Well Pared! Fresh, wholesome ingredients are served at breakfast, lunch and dinner with a creative menu of wraps, salads, soups, and smoothies. You won't find a deep-fryer at Well Pared and your heart will thank you for eating healthier. So will the kids and families who will be helped with funds raised during the Bites of Billings Day on Thursday (4/28).

The Family Tree Center has been providing services to support and strengthen families in Yellowstone County and the surrounding areas for over 37 years. Thousands of families have benefitted from the Exchange Parent Aide In-Home Mentoring Program, Nurturing Parenting Classes, Free Respite Childcare, Parents Evening Out, Family Fun Nights, Montana Women’s Prison Parenting Program, and Parenting and Prevention Education Workshops.

Find out more about the Family Tree Center HERE.