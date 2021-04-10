Blake Shelton stunned some of his fans with an impressive picture he posted to social media on Saturday afternoon (April 10). The country superstar turned to Instagram to share a photo of himself holding an enormous fish that caused his followers to react with astonishment.

In the picture below, Shelton is on the deck of a boat, proudly displaying a fish that he presumably caught, since he's an avid outdoorsman. The massive fish looks like it's at least half the size of the singer's entire body, if not bigger, and it has a very long nose.

"I’ll bet some of y’all have never heard of a paddlefish," Shelton writes to accompany his photo. "We got them here in my home state! Y’all come to Oklahoma where the outdoors are always open!"

The picture drew a chorus of "Wow," "OMG" and other such amazed responses, and Luke Bryan was among the IG users who liked it. One fan even responded by simply typing, "Holy s--t."

Shelton laid low on his ranch in Oklahoma during much of the COVID-19 pandemic with his fiancee, Gwen Stefani, and her three sons, but he hasn't been idle recently. He is currently back to work as a coach on the new season of The Voice on NBC, and he is also slated to release a new studio album titled Body Language on May 21.

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement in October of 2020, and in a recent interview with Hoda Kotb, he said he wants to marry her "hopefully this summer."

"Now, I think we're right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be okay, but I don't know. So that's tentatively the plan," he states.

"I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into The Voice cycle again," Shelton adds. "And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after."

