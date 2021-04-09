Billings Will Get Concert from Travis Tritt Summer 2021

With a new album set to be released on May 7, Travis Tritt will bring his "No-Frills Classic Outlaw-Country Sound" to the Magic City this summer.

Travis Tritt will perform at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, July 31, 2021, with tickets starting at $39.50, and they go on-sale Friday, April 16 at 10am.

Tritt has sold more than 30 million albums, is a two-time Grammy winner, and holds 4 CMA Awards. He's helped reunite the Eagles, had Waylon and Kenny Rogers as mentors, and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Cat Country 102.9 will have your chance to Win Tickets BEFORE You Can Buy Them, beginning Monday (4/12) with The Breakfast Flakes. Just listen for the Travis Tritt song of the day, and when it plays back later in the day, be the correct caller and win two tickets for Travis Tritt's July 31 concert in Billings.

Cat Country 102.9 will also have a special pre-sale to purchase tickets BEFORE the general public on Thursday, April 15. Just make sure you download the FREE Cat Country 102.9 app to receive the exclusive radio pre-sale code.

“I remember what made me fall in love with music in the first place when I was just a little kid, walking around singing Roger Miller songs when I was five-years-old, singing gospel music in church and going to bluegrass festivals with my uncle,” he smiles. “I honestly believe I was put on this earth to create music and to move myself. Hopefully if I can move myself, I can move other people as well and for me, that’s exciting. I’m just so thrilled and honored to have a career that has lasted this long and still be able to put new music out that moves people and still do what I’ve always loved to do.” -Travis Tritt

