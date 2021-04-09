Garth, Blake, Maren and More Coming to Frontier Days

When the Daddy of Em' All cancelled for the first time in 124 years because of the pandemic, organizers of the Cheyenne Frontier Days where going to make damn sure when the event returned in 2021, it would be one of their biggest celebrations ever.

And with the announcement of the 2021 Frontier Nights concert line-up, country music fans are excited for the "World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration."

The Cheyenne Frontier Days "re-ride" is going to be epic, July 23 through August 1, featuring PRCA Pro Rodeo, and the top 40 bull-riders in the world competing in the PBR Last Cowboy Standing.

Every night when the sun goes down at the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days, the biggest stars of country music will be coming out. Here's the Frontier Nights lineup of concerts:

July 23: Garth Brooks with Ned Ledoux

July 24: Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins

July 25: Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson

July 28: Maren Morris

July 29: Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

July 30: Kane Brown with Restless Road

July 31: Blake Shelton with John King

Tickets for the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days concerts and rodeo will go on sale Thursday, April 15, 2021. CLICK HERE to get tickets.

IT MAY HAVE STARTED AS A COWBOY ROUNDUP THAT FEATURED BRONCO BUSTING CONTESTS AND PONY RACES, BUT TODAY THIS WESTERN CELEBRATION IS THE WORLD’S LARGEST OUTDOOR RODEO -Cheyenne Frontier Days

Besides the rodeos and concerts, there are many family events throughout the week, with a carnival midway, grand parade, Indian village, western experience, and plenty of food and drinks.

For more information about the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days schedule of entertainment, CLICK HERE.

