Blake Shelton did not expect this from fianceé Gwen Stefani. The country singer celebrated his 45th birthday on Friday (June 18), and the party ended up being much bigger than he anticipated.

Video on Stefani's Instagram shows a young boy walking out of a sliding glass door holding balloons that refer to a graduation party of some sort. He was the decoy, it turns out, as he quickly scrambles to a crowd of waiting guests, all doing their best to hush.

Finally Shelton emerges to hear his friends and family yell, "Surprise!" Stefani is right behind them, and they share a hug.

It didn't end there — a second video in the same Instagram posts shows Shelton being serenaded in a round of "Happy Birthday" — even Superman was there! Finally, the couple share a kiss.

"Celebrating my besties b day today love u @blakeshelton," Stefani writes.

This party comes as Shelton and Stefani's fans await their wedding day, which presumably didn't happen over the weekend, meaning all those friends and family will need to gather again sometime soon. Shelton did get a Father's Day shoutout from Stefani, however.

Even though he's not technically the father of her three kids, she acknowledged his role in their raising. "Happy father's day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know - we love u so much," she writes alongside a post that contains several family candids.

Stefani has three kids: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, all born to her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Rossdale did not get a shoutout on her Instagram page on Sunday.

