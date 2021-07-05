Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially husband and wife! The couple married on Saturday (July 3), Page Six reports.

As rumored, Shelton and Stefani wed at the chapel on his Oklahoma ranch. Though neither artist has shared the news themselves, Page Six has photos of guests, including Stefani's parents, headed to the ceremony.

The couple met on the set of The Voice when they were both working as coaches in 2014, and they began dating in 2015 after Stefani's divorce from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton's divorce from Miranda Lambert. The celebrity power couple announced their engagement on Oct. 27, 2020, in posts to social media that showed them kissing in a church, with Stefani holding up her hand to show off her ring.

"@blakeshelton yes please," Stefani wrote on Instagram, while Shelton tweeted, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 ... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Of the wedding, Shelton indicated he was letting his bride do the majority of the planning but neither singer shared any details leading up to the big day. On June 11, Stefani shared a picture of her from her bridal shower, with a caption that reads "She's getting marriiieeeeed."

TMZ broke the news that the pair had applied for a marriage license in Johnston County, Okla., on Thursday (July 1).

The couple spent most of their COVID-19 quarantine together with Stefani's three sons at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma before moving into their massive new California mansion together in time for the new school year in 2020.

They scored a No. 1 hit with their collaboration on "Nobody But You" during their time in isolation and followed it up with another duet, "Happy Anywhere," which also reached No. 1.

The couple's marriage is Shelton's third; he was married to Kaynette Williams from November of 2003 until 2006, and his second marriage to Lambert lasted from May of 2011 until July of 2015. Stefani's previous marriage to Rossdale lasted 14 years.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton: A Timeline of Their Love

See Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani's Stunning California Mansion: