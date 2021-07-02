Foundation Pays Off Mortgage of Deputy Mason Moore

Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore was shot and killed while involved in a high-speed pursuit on May 16, 2017. In 2019, a highway sign was placed at mile marker 109 on Highway 287 just outside Three Forks, Montana and was dedicated in his honor.

On Thursday, July 1, the Tunnels to Towers Foundation announced that in honor of Independence Day, it has paid off the mortgage on the home of slain Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore, and has also provided a mortgage-free smart home to U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Austin Reese. The information was provided in a press release sent out Thursday by the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

In September 2013, SCPO Reese suffered a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed during a routine jump at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. Reese made a miscalculation of his altitude and hit the ground going sixty-five miles per hour.

The Tunnel to Towers Smart Home Program builds custom homes that help our nation’s injured veterans and first responders reclaim their day-to-day independence.

Tunnels to Towers Foundation

On Thursday, Tunnel to Towers held a ceremony to welcome SCPO Reese, his wife Charity, and their two daughters to their new smart home in Whitefish, Montana.

When Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore was killed in the on of duty in 2017, he left behind his wife Jodi, and their three children.

Tunnels to Towers Foundation

In a private ceremony held last week, Tunnel to Towers presented with documents confirming the mortgage held on her home has been completely satisfied.

Providing a roof over a family’s head is a huge gift and blessing. This is the first time in a long time that I have felt that I might survive this. I am fighting hard to make Mason proud of my choices and take care of our kids. Thank you for helping me with that. This would mean so much to Mason, as a family was super important to him. Touching lives and impacting the world in a positive way, especially to people that have seen evil, is how I feel we are to respond when something horrible happens to us.

Jodi Moore said.

The Moore family is one of nineteen fallen first responder families across the country to receive mortgage payoffs from Tunnel to Towers in honor of Independence Day.

For more information about the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, click here.