Blake Shelton knows that you're surprised by his engagement to Gwen Stefani — and he is, too.

During a virtual interview on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the host showed off the couple's engagement photo posted on Stefani's Instagram, and was not shy in admitting the fact that he's floored that the rugged country singer ended up with the glamorous pop superstar.

"Nobody's more shocked about this than I am. It makes no sense. I can see that you're looking at that picture right now and going, 'What the hell has happened?'" Shelton says,

Colbert jokes that at first, he thought the engagement was the result of a "dare" or that Stefani lost a bet, eliciting laughter from the country star.

"Bring it on, I can take it," Shelton says with a laugh. "Trust me, I understand. You can't blame me for not jumping at the opportunity, though."

The singer also shares that he was blown away by the reaction to his and Stefani's Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile, remarking that while he's been in the entertainment industry for 20 years, he has never received as many messages as he did the night the ad aired.

"You win an award and you think people that are in your life, they're going to text you, and I've had a little bit, but not until I was in a Super Bowl commercial did I really feel like I connected with everybody. Now I know officially how many people watch the Super Bowl," Shelton quips. "My phone was on fire, it was melting that night."

Shelton's single "Minimum Wage" is climbing the charts, currently sitting inside the Top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The song received backlash after its initial release, with several social media users citing it as tone-deaf in the midst of a global pandemic that has left millions of Americans jobless.

Ronnie Dunn spoke out in support of Shelton and the song, with Shelton himself responding to the criticism saying, "With 'Minimum Wage,' at first I thought, 'Wow, I guess I just, I've missed something here.' And the more I read into this, I realized this was really not real. Whatever this backlash is is just four or five people that probably don't know anything about country music. They clearly hadn't heard the song or read the lyrics."

"Minimum Wage" is the lead single off a forthcoming album that is to be announced.

