Night one of The Voice's season finale aired on Monday (May 24), and this year's Top 5 contestants performed a slew of dazzling songs as fans watched and voted along live. In between those performances, however, Blake Shelton briefly left his coach's chair and hopped onstage for a performance of his current single, "Minimum Wage."

Standing on the Voice stage with acoustic guitar in hand, Shelton was backed by a full band and a stage set designed to look like an old-fashioned car wash and gas station. The aesthetics put a visual spin on Shelton's uptempo, feel-good country hit, which celebrates the kind of love that makes a person feel like a million bucks -- even if he's working for low pay.

"Minimum Wage" comes off the track list of Body Language, Shelton's 12th album to date, which came out on May 21 -- less than a week before he took to The Voice stage to perform the single. The project also includes "Happy Anywhere," the singer's previously-released hit duet with his pop superstar fiancée Gwen Stefani, who he met on the set of The Voice.

After he performed, Shelton was surprised by a compilation video featuring many of the artists he's mentored over the years, congratulating him on the ten-year anniversary of his time on The Voice. Shelton is the longest-standing coach on the show, and has been one of the four coaches ever since the show premiered.

Monday's episode was a busy night for Shelton, whose performance came in addition to coaching not one but two contestants in the finale. Team Blake's Jordan Matthew Young joined the Top 5 at the end of last week's semi-finals episode as the result of the live Instant Save. That means that Shelton has two chances to have the winning contestant on his team, while the other three judges each have one artist in the running.

The Voice's next champ will be announced at the conclusion of part two of the finale on Tuesday night (May 25.) The episode airs at 8PM ET on NBC.

