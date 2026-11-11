If you're a fan of John Denver, country music, or Montana's wide-open spaces, there's a pretty cool piece of television history you might have missed.

Back in 1991, the legendary singer-songwriter brought several famous country music friends to Montana to film a Christmas television special called Montana Christmas Skies.

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Credit: John Denver - HealingTimeOnEarth via YouTube Credit: John Denver - HealingTimeOnEarth via YouTube

It aired nationally on CBS.

The 47-minute special was filmed on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in north-central Montana, featuring Denver alongside country stars Clint Black, Patty Loveless, and Kathy Mattea.

Viewers get to see Denver riding horseback across the plains, herding cattle, and spending time with his musical guests in a rustic barn. There's even an old-fashioned Christmas sing-along.

Credit: John Denver - HealingTimeOnEarth via YouTube Credit: John Denver - HealingTimeOnEarth via YouTube

An impressive mix of special guests.

All good Christmas specials have great guests, and Montana Christmas Skies delivered. Along with Denver, the TV special featured Black, Loveless, and Mattea performing a mixture of Christmas favorites and familiar hits.

Songs included Christmas for Cowboys, Christ Child's Lullaby, Someday Soon, and Wild Montana Skies. The performers also tackled holiday classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jingle Bells, and Away in the Manger.

Credit: John Denver - HealingTimeOnEarth via YouTube Credit: John Denver - HealingTimeOnEarth via YouTube

There was more to the production than celebrity musicians and pretty scenery.

The second half features Native American traditions and children from the Fort Belknap community. Local children also participated in the production, including a children's choir that joined Denver for some of the Christmas performances.

His own two oldest children were reportedly among those attending the taping.

The special runs 47 minutes and was one of several Christmas television productions Denver made during his career. His official website still lists Montana Christmas Skies among his television specials.

Want to watch Montana Christmas Skies? See it in its entirety below. Side note: TV video quality sure has come a loooong way since 1991, hasn't it?

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