Bozeman Donut Shop Owner Preparing for National Donut Day

National Donut Day is this Friday, June 4, and a local donut shop owner in Bozeman is working ahead to keep up with the demand. National Donut Day falls on the first Friday in June every year.

Robert McWilliams, owner of Granny's Gourmet Donuts has been in the donut business for nearly 20 years. Granny's is arguably the most popular donut shop in the Bozeman area. Every morning, donuts are made fresh at the shop, located at 3 Tai Lane near Montana State University. If you've never eaten a donut from Granny's, you're missing out.

Get our free mobile app

Granny's often features a 'Donut of the Day.' The 'Robin's Nest', 'Applejack Bronut', and 'Fresh Lemon and Raspberry' are a few that have been featured recently.

We called McWilliams to ask if Granny's had anything special planned for National Donut Day. He told us he plans on making "Mad amounts on donuts."

On a regular day, 2,000 donuts will last around six hours. On National Donut Day, we'll go through 2,000 in two hours.

McWilliams said.

facebook.com/grannysgourmetdonuts

If you plan on treating your coworkers by buying donuts this Friday, McWilliams asks that people that want to place larger orders call in advance. Call (406) 922-0022 if you'd like to place an order. Whether you prefer glazed or creme-filled, Granny's Gourmet Donuts has a donut that will satisfy your sweet tooth and help you celebrate National Donut Day.

Make sure you stop by the ATM if you plan on swinging by Granny's on Friday for some delicious donuts. They don't accept debit or credit cards.