UPDATE: Runaway 12-Year Old Billings Girl Found Safe

UPDATE at 12:05pm MDT on Thursday, October 29:

A 12-year old girl ran away from her Billings home sometime last night, or early this morning, and Billings Police are asking the public to be on the lookout. According to the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Miley Harris left her home in the 24th and Grand Avenue area, sometime between 10pm last night (Wednesday), and 7am this morning (Thursday 10/29). Harris is 12-years old, weighs 110lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. No description of what she was wearing was provided, but the report did say Harris is likely on foot.

Credit: Billings Police Department

Billings Police ask that you call 406-657-8200 with any information regarding the whereabouts of Miley Harris.

