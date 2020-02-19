Brandi Carlile is gearing up to release a new song called "Carried Me With You," which will appear in Disney and Pixar's upcoming film, Onward.

"Thrilled to announce that I will perform the end credit song for Disney & Pixar’s upcoming film, Onward! This new song is called 'Carried Me With You,' which I wrote and produced with Phil & Tim Hanseroth," the singer announced on her Twitter account Feb. 12.

"Carried Me With You" was specially written for the film by Carlile and her frequent collaborators. The score for the upcoming animated movie was created by Mychael Danna, who is most famous for his Oscar-winning contribution to the film Life of Pi, and his brother Jeff Danna.

"'Carried Me With You’ is a song about not taking love for granted — accepting love even when you don’t feel like you deserve it," said Carlie in a statement. "It’s absolutely wonderful to be a part of a Pixar film! I can’t wait for my little girls to see it! It’ll no doubt have all the wonder, imagination and creative life lessons our family has come to love about Pixar films."

"It’s weirdly and uncannily personal for us," Danna said in a statement, explaining that the storyline comes very close to his own life experience. "The hairs went up on the back of my neck. The whole story: Father is an accountant and dies when the brothers are young, and how the relationship of the brothers is affected. In our case we were 19 and 13," he said. "There was no problem accessing all the personal emotion we have about this story.”

This is Carlile's first film assignment; however, the singer has previously expressed her love for movie music. Carlile and Shooter Jennings even recorded a cover of Limahl’s theme for "The Never Ending Story" many years ago.

Onward will be released to theaters on March 6 with a voice cast that features many notable names in Hollywood, including Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer and Ali Wong.

The Onward soundtrack will be available Feb. 28. and will be released on Walt Disney Records.