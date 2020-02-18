Here Are The 2020 Concerts We’ve Announced So Far
With another major concert to be announced Thursday (2/20) on Cat Country 102.9, we had better recap the shows and festivals that are already on the calendar for 2020.
Here's our latest list of country music events and concerts that have been announced as of today (2/18/2020):
- Sara Evans - February 20 at The Pub Station.
- Diamond Rio - March 23 at The Pub Station.
- Headwaters Country Jam - June 18, 19, 20 in Three Forks, MT.
- Toby Keith, Chancey Williams, Colt Ford - June 19 at First Interstate Arena.
- Joe Nichols - July 3 at Roundup R.I.D.E.
- Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion - July 5 at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.
- Joe Diffie, Daryl Worley - July 10 at Homesteader Days in Huntley.
- Cheyenne Frontier Days
- Trace Adkins - July 19
- Thomas Rhett - July 22
- Eric Church - July 24
- Blake Shelton - July 25
There are still more concerts to be announced in the upcoming weeks. Make sure you've got the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app on your phone so you never miss out the latest announcements and secret ticket giveaways.
