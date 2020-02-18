Here Are The 2020 Concerts We’ve Announced So Far

With another major concert to be announced Thursday (2/20) on Cat Country 102.9, we had better recap the shows and festivals that are already on the calendar for 2020.

Here's our latest list of country music events and concerts that have been announced as of today (2/18/2020):

There are still more concerts to be announced in the upcoming weeks. Make sure you've got the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app on your phone so you never miss out the latest announcements and secret ticket giveaways.