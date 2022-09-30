According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, they are requesting the public's help in investigating an armed carjacking that took place on the corner of 11th Avenue North and North 30th Street at around 12:43 this afternoon (09/30).

Police state that the victim was held at gunpoint and pepper sprayed while the suspect was in the process of stealing their vehicle. The description of the suspect is a 20-30-year-old Male of Native American or Hispanic descent who was wearing a red hoodie. The vehicle in question is a blue 2017 Nissan Armada with the Montana plate number CAA753. A picture of what the vehicle looks like is below; keep in mind, the actual vehicle is blue.

Credit: Everyman Driver on YouTube Credit: Everyman Driver on YouTube loading...

Get our free mobile app

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Billings Police Department. Do not approach if you see the vehicle, as the suspect does have a firearm and pepper spray.

Getting to Know Billings From A to Z New to Billings or not, the Magic City may look like an industrial town from the freeway, but take any exit and you'll discover a city with idiosyncrasies and a whole lot of Montana personality.