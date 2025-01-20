Billings Police Arrest Two in Early Morning Armed Robbery
Two individuals have been arrested after an overnight armed robbery in midtown Billings. According to a Monday(1/20/25) post on the Billings Police Department Facebook page, the incident occurred around 4:28 AM on the 700 block of Grand Ave.
Per the post, an adult male and a juvenile male reportedly entered the business and began picking up cases of BuzzBallz, a brand of pre-mixed cocktails packaged in unique, round bottles.
No one was injured in the terrifying robbery attempt.
When an employee confronted the adult male, he reportedly began threatening to shoot and kill staff. The assailants attempted to flee the business in a vehicle (threatening to run workers over) but an employee blocked them.
20-year-old Thyssen Grable and the unidentified 17-year-old juvenile then fled on foot, firing a weapon "three to four times" in an unknown direction when they were about 10 yards from the building. No one was injured.
Authorities located and arrested the individuals on Alderson Avenue. Both males have been charged with Robbery and Criminal Endangerment.
