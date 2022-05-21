Billings PD Look for Man Who Attempted Carjacking on Alderson Ave
Billings Police are looking for a man who apparently tried to carjack a vehicle in a neighborhood just south of Daylis Stadium late on Thursday night (5/19).
According to the report posted on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers initially responded to the 300 block of Alderson Avenue at 10:08 pm for a report of a hit and run accident.
Upon arrival, Billings Police discovered a victim who had allegedly been assaulted by an "unknown suspect" during a carjacking.
The suspect crashed the stolen vehicle into a parked car and then fled on foot, according to the Billings Police Department's post on social media.
No description of the robbery suspect was available when this article was published, and the investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.