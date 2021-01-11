UPDATED: Tuesday, January 12, 2020 at 8:18am

The Billings Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old Billings Man, Beau Papin for Deliberate Homicide in relation to yesterday's events, according to a press release. The release states that officers found a 41-year-old female from Billings "deceased in the living room with injuries consistent with a cutting instrument." The name of the deceased will be released once an autopsy has been performed and the family has been notified.

Original Story

The Billings Police Department is reporting a disturbance lead to the discovery of a deceased female on Calhoun Lane Monday afternoon (1/11). In a Tweet shared today, the Department stated:

