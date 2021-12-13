UPDATE: Deceased Male Found at Base of The Rims in Billings

UPDATED: 9:13 am MDT on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Billings Police have provided more information regarding a body of a deceased male found near the base of the Rims on Monday afternoon (12/13).

According to the press release, officers from the BPD were dispatched to a suspicious call at a homeless encampment near North 14th Street on Monday, and located a 54-year old male from Washington who was deceased.

Lieutenant Brandon Wooley said the death is being investigated as "suspicious," but there is "no threat to the public," according to the press release.

The identity of the man and matter of death will be released later by the Yellowstone County Coroner pending autopsy, and no further information is available at this time, according to the BPD press release.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.