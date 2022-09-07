BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out South of 1st Ave North By MetraPark

According to on-the-ground reports, photos, video, and the Billings Fire Department, a fire has broken out near Dick Johnson Bridge between Billings and Lockwood, just south of 1st Ave North.

Get our free mobile app

Fire Billings Townsquare Media loading...

Fire Billings Townsquare Media loading...

Fire Billings Townsquare Media loading...

Fire Billings Townsquare Media loading...

This post will be updated as more information comes in.