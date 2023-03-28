What’s the Best Concert Montana Radio Host Mark Has Ever Seen?

One of the most common questions that I get asked is about concerts. "What's the best concert that you ever saw?" And I don't really have a single answer. And that's because, at least to me, it's situational.

When Karen Carpenter winked at me while she was singing during a show at the State Fair grandstands in the early seventies was one of the highlights of my entire life at the time. Let alone the best concert I'd ever seen.

The first concert my folks let me go see with my buddies was when I got to drive from Great Falls to Billings to see Boston in 1978 (I've still got the ticket stub). It was a cool experience. And back in those days, you could see a hot new rock band for eight dollars with no fees added on.

The first time that I saw Garth Brooks was memorable because he hadn't really "hit" nationally at that time. I remember that Paul and I emceed that show. Martina McBride was the opener. Then Garth. And the Judds were the headliners.

The Neil Diamond show at Metra that I took my mom and sister to was pretty cool. My mom lost her mind when Mr. Diamond took the stage.

Those that know me are right about now wondering when I'm going to mention Sheryl Crow. I've seen her in concert four times including when she played the fair here in about 1996. But at that time, I didn't know that we were soul mates.

And I gotta tell you that I have seen an awful lot of great shows at Alberta Bair Theatre. I saw Don Williams and Merle Haggard there multiple times. Crystal Gayle, Kenny Rogers, The Oak Ridge Boys, Ray Price, Glen Campbell, and many more.

I also saw Gordon Lightfoot there twice. One of those was really good.

So my answer is not which act I saw, but who I saw the show with that determines how good I thought it was.